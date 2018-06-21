Emre Can set to complete long-awaited Juventus move after arriving in Turin
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is set to complete his long-awaited move to Juventus after flying in to Turin on Thursday.
The Germany international’s Anfield departure was confirmed earlier this month after the 24-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract.
Emre Can has landed in Turin! 🛬👋 pic.twitter.com/jCtxW6ZLlB— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018
Can has been linked with Juve for several months and the Serie A champions teed up his signing by posting a video on Twitter of the player being greeted by club officials at Turin Airport.
It was also accompanied by a picture with the caption “Emre Can has landed in Turin”.
