Empty seats embarrassment at World Cup game sparks FIFA investigation

FIFA is investigating after thousands of seats were left unfilled for Uruguay’s World Cup match against Egypt in Ekaterinburg.

Jose Gimenez proved Uruguay’s saviour with a 90th-minute winner in a poor match played at a stadium which had more than 6,000 empty seats – nearly 20 per cent of the ground capacity.

A FIFA spokesman said: “We can confirm that the official attendance for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg is 27,015. The FIFA World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061.

“The fact that the actual attendance is lower than the number of allocated tickets can be due to different factors, including ‘no shows’ on match day, which FIFA is currently investigating.”

- Press Association