Emotional moment as injured Tom Parsons receives standing ovation from Mayo fans

By Stephen Barry

There was a touching moment for Tom Parsons before Mayo's All-Ireland qualifier in Limerick this evening.

Photos by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The midfielder recently underwent the first operation on a horror knee injury he sustained against Galway, where he ruptured three of the four ligaments in his left knee, tore the fourth and dislocated the knee, as well as sustaining tears to his calf and hamstring.

Facing into a long rehabilitation period which could take more than a year, Parsons was nonetheless present in the Gaelic Grounds to cheer on his teammates.

He arrived wearing a leg brace and on crutches, but received a standing ovation from the travelling Mayo faithful.

A heroes reception for Tom Parsons from the Mayo faithful as he is here in Limerick to support his team mates. #inthistogether #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/uiFOK4utzo — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 9, 2018

Parsons spoke in depth about the injury last month, saying: "To experience the pain was something I can't get my head around. In a deep tissue massage, when you're asked what the pain is, I'd be the first to say that's eight or nine out of ten. Now I understand what 10 is. This was just excruciating."