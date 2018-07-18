'Ellen was such a great person, it was a very difficult time': Wicklow star speaks about her sister's death

Wicklow ladies football star Jackie Kinch has spoken about the impact of her sister’s death in 2007.

At just 16 years of age, Ellen Kinch lost a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Since 2008, the Ellen Kinch Memorial Cup has been played on an annual basis, to honour her memory.

Proceeds from the event go to the Barretstown charity, where Ellen spent some time during her illness.

The Kinch family – Clifford, Marcella, Michelle and Jackie – work tirelessly to ensure that it’s a success and it was again in June, with almost €2,500 raised for Barretstown.

Speaking on the Ladies Football Show, presented by the LGFA’s Jackie Cahill and brought to you by Lidl, Jackie discussed her sister's enduring legacy.

Digital Desk