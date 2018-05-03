Eir Sport win TV rights for all PRO14 games

By Stephen Barry

Eir Sport have won the Irish broadcast rights for all Guinness PRO14 games for the next three seasons.

TG4 have reached a sub-licencing agreement with eir to broadcast a reduced calendar of 21 games during the 2018/19 regular season - one game per round.

However, eir will have exclusive rights to the Leinster-Munster derby matches.

Connacht's Kieran Marmion, Munster's Conor Murray, Leinster's Josh van der Flier and Ulster's Marcell Coetzee at the announcement. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

PRO14 said they're "delighted" to maintain the long-standing relationship with TG4 "to ensure all fans have access to every round of action".

Eir take the rights from Sky Sports, and will broadcast all 152 games each season, with over 30 hours of coverage every week. That will include a weekly highlights show as well as the live coverage and analysis.

They add the PRO14 to a rugby portfolio which includes the 2019 Rugby World Cup, U20 World Cup and European Champions Cup, through BT Sport.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, will now end both their PRO14 and Champions Cup coverage at the end of this season. Yesterday, they also lost La Liga rights.

Eir promises to use "new faces and new technology to engage with Irish rugby supporters in fresh and innovative ways".

"Eir sport’s bid was impossible to turn down due to the unprecedented support they will provide across every area of the Guinness PRO14 – on and off the pitch," said PRO14 CEO Martin Anayi.

"They will champion the tournament at every turn and help spread the gospel of the Guinness PRO14 which continues to go from strength to strength with each passing season."

Eir Ireland's Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business, Susan Brady, said: "As we build towards our coverage of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year, rugby fans can rest assured that eir sport will continue to deliver the very best content and the ultimate viewing experience."