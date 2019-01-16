Eight uncapped players named in Ireland Women’s Six Nations squad

The Ireland Women’s rugby squad has been named for the Six Nations.

Head Coach, Adam Griggs has named a 29-woman squad ahead of Sunday's uncapped, warm-up fixture against Wales in Energia Park, Donnybrook at 1pm.

Eight uncapped players have been included in the squad. Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O'Hora, Hannah O'Connor and Claire Boles are named in the forwards, while Kathryn Dane, Claire Keohane, Ailbhe Dowling and Enya Breen are named among the backs.

Adam Griggs.

Griggs said: "We have had two very productive training camps since Christmas and the players have been working hard to make sure we carry on from the good performance we had in our last autumn international against England in Twickenham.

"While we didn't get the result we were after in that game the players took a big step in terms of their development and now have a feel for what is required at international level.

"It's great to get a warm-up fixture for the Six Nations of this quality where we will be able to try out some new combinations and really test ourselves in what we have been doing in camp together.

"We are missing some key players who are unavailable to us due to injury which is unfortunate and not ideal at the start of the Six Nations, but it is a chance to give some very talented new faces an opportunity to put their hands up and show us they can compete at international level."

Ireland Women get their Six Nations campaign underway against England in Energia Park on Friday, February 2.

Ireland Women’s Six Nations 2019 Squad

Claire Boles (Railway Union/ Ulster)*

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster) *

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Richmond)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) *

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster) *

Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere / Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Claire Molloy (Wasps)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster) *

Anne Marie O’Hora ( Galwegians/ Connacht)*

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

*Denotes Uncapped player at this level

Ireland Women's Team – Six Nations 2019 Fixtures:

Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm