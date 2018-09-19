Eight Mayo ladies footballers banned but Carnacon allowed remain in championship

The Mayo ladies football saga took another twist last night.

The Connacht Council have allowed Carnacon remain in the Mayo Football Championship.

However, the eight Carnacon players involved in the Mayo walkout have been suspended from club action for four weeks.

The club have also been fined €500.

Carnacon won the All-Ireland Club title last December.

It follows a day of claim and counter-claim by the 12 players who walked away from the senior county panel and the Mayo LGFA, who continue to back manager Peter Leahy.

In a statement, the Mayo County Board Executive said: "We respected the players right to leave the panel".

They then added: "The clubs were of the opinion that the Carnacon clubs’ actions in withdrawing their players from the senior panel went against the ethos of the LGFA in the manner that it was done and through the subsequent statement released.

"The club delegates felt that members of the Carnacon club were complicit in the whole event and had brought Mayo LGFA into disrepute by causing a very public storm through their actions and the harmful statement which followed.

"There was a lot of hurt and anger and the clubs felt strongly that Carnacon should be sanctioned for bringing the organisation, their clubs and players into disrepute.

"As a County Board Executive, we were compelled to sanction the Carnacon club after an overwhelming majority vote."

Digital Desk