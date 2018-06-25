Egypt goalkeeper becomes oldest player in World Cup history
Essam El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup finals history when he played for Egypt against Saudi Arabia aged 45 years and 161 days.
The goalkeeper was born on January 15, 1973.
Here, we look at the five eldest players to play at a finals, prior to El Hadary:
Faryd Mondragon
43 years and three days
Colombia, goalkeeper, W 4-1 v Japan, 2014 group stage.
Roger Milla
42 years, one month and eight days
Cameroon, forward, L 6-1 v Russia, 1994 group stage.
Pat Jennings
41 years
Northern Ireland, goalkeeper, L 3-0 v Brazil, 1986 group stage.
Peter Shilton
40 years, nine months and 19 days
England, goalkeeper, L 2-1 v Italy, 1990 third-place play-off
Dino Zoff
40 years, four months and 13 days
Italy, goalkeeper, W 3-1 v West Germany, 1982 final
- Press Association
