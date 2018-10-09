Eden Hazard urged to stay at Chelsea by Justin Rose

Eden Hazard has been urged to stick with Chelsea by Ryder Cup-winning golfer Justin Rose.

In-form forward Hazard cast fresh doubt on his Stamford Bridge future by admitting it has been a dream of his to play for Real Madrid.

World number two Rose, a big Blues fan, hopes the Belgium international opts to stay with Maurizio Sarri’s side. Justin Rose helped Team Europe triumph at the Ryder Cup in Paris (David Davies/PA)

Asked if he had a message for the Ballon d’Or nominee, Rose told Sky Sports News: “Stay. He’s obviously been unbelievable, hasn’t he?

“He’s a player that I think even if you’re not a Chelsea fan you enjoy watching him play football, he’s incredible.

“He does so much for us and when he’s engaged mentally and if he has a good reason to stay he’ll be unbelievable for us still in the future. Justin Rose hopes Maurizio Sarri, pictured, can keep hold of Eden Hazard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Hopefully they can entice him to (stay) and keep him motivated.”

Hazard, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract, was heavily linked with a move to Madrid after the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has begun the season in sensational style for Sarri’s unbeaten team, topping the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals following Sunday’s win at Southampton.

However, uncertainty again surrounds his future after he revealed he is torn between signing a new deal in west London and moving to the Spanish capital, having described Real as the “best club in the world”.

“I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing,” he was quoted as saying in several national newspapers on Monday.

“So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

“Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. Will Eden Hazard move to the Bernabeu? (Nick Potts/PA)

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today.

“It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see.

“I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”- Press Association