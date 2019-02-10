Eddie Jones ready to ‘see how big the gap is’ against Wales

Eddie Jones has targeted victory over the “greatest Welsh side ever” as he seeks to avenge critical comments made by Warren Gatland last year.

Straight after England accelerated their pursuit of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title with a 44-8 rout of France at Twickenham, Jones lit the fuse for the looming title showdown in Cardiff.

The tournament’s only unbeaten teams clash in a fortnight with Jones recalling the claim made by Gatland while England were reeling from a five-Test losing run that Wales and their old foes are “poles apart”.

“All I know is that we are playing against the greatest Welsh side ever, so that’s enough for me. We’re going to have to be at our absolute best,” Jones said.

- Press Association