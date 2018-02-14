Eddie Jones hits out at World Rugby for 'retrospective refereeing' on Wales no-try incident

Eddie Jones has criticised World Rugby for their "retrospective refereeing" of England's Six Nations victory over Wales at Twickenham.

The sport's global governing body announced on Tuesday that television match official Glenn Newman made an error by ruling out a try for Gareth Anscombe when Warren Gatland's men trailed 12-0 in the second quarter.

Gatland later described the decision as a "terrible mistake" and his view has been supported by World Rugby, who said in a statement that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball".

Jones is uncomfortable when calls made by officials are subsequently corrected, as happened in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup when it was admitted referee Craig Joubert made a mistake that effectively cost Scotland a place in the semi-finals.

"They (World Rugby) have a record of doing it. They've done it before," the England head coach said.

"I'm on a good behaviour bond so I've got to be careful what I say, but I just think that once the game's done and dusted that's the game.

"You can't have retrospective refereeing of decisions being done. The game's done and dusted, so we've got to trust the referees and respect their integrity.

"When I say respect the referee, that's the TV process as well. You leave it at that, and then you get on with it. One side's won, one side's lost.

"In Japan they have a great saying: 'At full-time there's no side'. That's one of the traditions of rugby, you get on with it, you respect the decision.

"If you haven't got the rub of the green then you know you probably get it in the next couple of games. The TMOs do an excellent job. They make a decision."

- PA

