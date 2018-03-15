Eddie Jones: Highs and lows

England's preparations for their attempt to prevent Ireland from completing the Grand Slam at Twickenham on Saturday have been overshadowed by the emergence of footage showing Eddie Jones make derogatory comments towards Wales and Ireland.

HIGHS

March 2016: Jones enjoyed the perfect start to his reign by presiding over England's first Grand Slam since 2003.

June 2016: The Midas touch was carried into the summer tour to Australia where the Wallabies were swept aside 3-0 in a thrilling Test series.

March 2017: Scotland routed 61-21 to see England equal New Zealand's record of 18 successive Test wins. Defeat by Ireland in the next match ended the run.

January 2018: Having overseen a remarkable streak of 23 wins from 24 Tests, Jones is awarded a two-year contract extension.

LOWS

January 2017: Attends the Six Nations launch in London with heavy bruising and wounding around his left eye after slipping in the shower earlier that morning.

February 2018: Abused by Scotland fans and then football supporters while using public transport to travel from Edinburgh to London via Manchester.

March 2018: England left one defeat away from enduring their worst Six Nations performance since 2006 following dismal losses to Scotland and France.

March 2018: Footage from a business talk in 2017 shows Jones refer to Ireland as the "scummy Irish" and Wales as a "little s*** country".