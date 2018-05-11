Eddie Howe looking to add ‘quality’ signings for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe predicts a busy summer hunting “quality” signings for Bournemouth.

The Cherries boss will battle to add a number of new recruits to the Dean Court outfit – but has vowed not to do business just for the sake of it.

Howe will bid to build his future Cherries line-up around improving stars like Lewis Cook, Lys Mousset and Jordon Ibe, but will also seek to bolster his resources this summer, having kept his powder dry in January.

“It’s going to be a big transfer window for us this summer, we’re going to have to be very smart with what we do,” said Howe.

“We’re looking forward to the challenges that poses for us.

“Next week certainly I’ll be speaking to all the players and setting out my plans for next year.

“It won’t be a large turnover, I don’t think that’s healthy for the team.

“But certainly we’re going to need to do certain things, we’ll need to be active in the market.

“I only want quality additions, it’s not about numbers for me. It’s about trying to improve the team and the squad.

“It’s about the quality of the player not the amount of players you bring in.

“Sometimes you can bring in too many players and disrupt the balance, unity and cohesion of the team.

“You’ve got to be very careful we don’t lose the core of what we’re good at. But you continue to evolve, we can’t stand still.

“We’ve seen an emergence of some really important young players for us this season, and they’ll be important in our future, the likes of Lewis Cook, Jordon Ibe and Lys Mousset have all progressed well.

“We’re never going to be able to sign established Premier League players at 24, 25 years old. It’s just never going to happen.

“So more often than not we’ve looked to sign young players, develop them, improve them, so that when they are ready to step in to the Premier League they do very well.

“It won’t always work, but I think that’s probably still the healthiest way for us recruit, because then you get the long-term benefits of when they are established.”

Howe will return to old club Burnley on Sunday, ready to congratulate Clarets boss Sean Dyche on a fine season.

The Bournemouth boss believes his Burnley counterpart merits a place in the conversation over the Premier League’s manager of the season.

“I think they’ve had an outstanding season and that’s something we’ll definitely look at in how they have achieved that,” said Howe.

“Their players, their manager, they deserve a lot of credit, for a very consistent campaign.

“They started the season very well, with some great results against big teams and they’ve carried that momentum through.

“I think you have to look at Pep Guardiola for winning the league and the style in which they’ve done it. But Sean Dyche deserves huge credit too, for an outstanding season.”

