Eat your heart out Ronaldo. Watch this young footballer celebrate his goal in real style

Football celebrations are like Christmas, they’re for the kids really, aren’t they?

That was certainly the case when Tullycarnet youth player Thomas Foster scored a goal for his under-13s side, and decided to take the celebration into his own hands.

Filming youth football has its good and bad days. Moments like this video are defo in the good department. Fair play to the kid! Gave those in attendance a laugh on the day! Celebrate like its your last goal! 😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dutTp0Ncaz — Aaron Agnew (@AaronAgnew_) January 23, 2018

After netting for his team against Rosario under-13s in the Supplementary Cup final in Northern Ireland, Foster made his way into an empty area of the stands, took a seat, and applauded his own goal.

Tullycarnet won the game comfortably in the end, meaning Foster has a medal to remind him of his wonderful celebration in the future.