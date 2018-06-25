Eamon Dunphy: Roy Keane offers 'no analysis, just smart arse remarks'

Eamon Dunphy has criticised Roy Keane's coaching and punditry skills.

Speaking on 2FM’s Game On, Dunphy said Keane is assistant coach of a team that "plays the worst football" in the world.

"Ireland are not playing the same game as every other nation, small and large. We’re playing Stone Age stuff, it’s an embarrassment," Dunphy said.

Roy Keane with Ireland coach Martin O'Neill

"I don’t know how Roy Keane can actually go on television and open his mouth because someone has only got to say 'you’re assistant manager or assistant coach with the team in the world that plays the worst football'."

Dunphy said Keane offers no insight into matches when he works as an ITV analyst.

"He has become a caricature. I watched the ITV coverage last night, because he was on it, of the Colombia Poland game and in terms of insight he offered nothing," he said.

"At half time is where the analysts do their job. There’s no analysis, there’s just smart arse remarks. There’s no intelligent analysis.

I don’t think he knows much about the game.

Eamon Dunphy

Dunphy described Keane's recent analysis of Colombia's game against Poland as "a joke".

"When you watch him, I just watched as an exercise to see what he’d offer and what he offered was nothing. Absolutely nothing.

"He has become a joke in my opinion and the biggest joke, of course, is that the team he has got influence with can’t play at all.

Nothing happens at training involving Keane except he puts the cones out and gives press conferences.

Listen to the interview in full here: