Eamon Dunphy labels Roy Keane as 'a bore' who's 'lost his way'

Media personality and sports pundit Eamon Dunphy says he is disappointed with how Roy Keane has become a rebel without a cause.

Speaking on Today FM's new show 'Mario's Sunday Roast' he said the Irish football assistant manager could have become a major figure in football.

"I actually think he's become a bit of a bore," Dunphy said. "I'm not sure what he does.

"He gives press conferences while Martin O'Neill is working with the team.

"I think he's become a bore, a caricature, almost.

"He was talking during World Cup analysis on ITV the other day about ripping Carlos Queiroz's head off. 'I should have ripped his head off'.

"That's just playing up to the caricature Roy."

Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz is next-level analysis. pic.twitter.com/UXU2VoI8Ux — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) June 20, 2018

