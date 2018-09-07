Eamon Dunphy calls for Roy Keane's removal as Ireland assistant manager

Eamon Dunphy has reiterated his call for Roy Keane to be removed as Republic of Ireland assistant manager after last night's 4-1 hammering against Wales.

Although the pundit believes it'd be unfair to say Martin O'Neill should go, he says Keane casts a "shadow" over the Ireland team.

Harry Arter and Jon Walters were involved in an altercation with Keane during the last international break. Arter has since made himself unavailable for a call-up.

Dunphy labelled Keane a "celebrity assistant'' and ''prize joker" earlier this week, and he repeated his call for Keane's removal on The Tonight Show.

"We are being damaged by Roy Keane as assistant manager," Dunphy said.

"Virtually every time we play, he's in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Sometimes it's a row, this time it's the Harry Arter row, which has cost us a Premier League player, a young player, a good player.

"I think it probably isn't right to keep Roy Keane as assistant to Martin O'Neill.

"It would be unfair to say O'Neill should on the basis of a defeat to Wales with four or five players missing.

"But I think the Keane shadow that comes with him for every international week is bad.

"It's bad for the players, it's allegedly cost us a player in Harry Arter and it may have influenced Declan Rice, who I'm told, by a very good source, witnessed the altercation."

Dunphy was the ghostwriter for Keane's first autobiography in 2002, but has since fallen out with the Corkman.