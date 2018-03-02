EA SPORTS Cup First Round games rescheduled

The EA SPORTS Cup First Round ties that were due to take place on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6 have now been rescheduled until later in the month due to severe weather conditions.

The rescheduled ties will take place across Monday, March 12, Tuesday, March 13, Monday, March 19, Monday, March 26, and Tuesday, March 27 and are listed below:

[EA SPORTS Cup - First Round/b]

* Monday, March 12: Finn Harps v Mayo League, Finn Park, KO 19:45 (Pool 2)

* Tuesday, March 13: Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 20:00 (Pool 1)

* Monday, March 19: Galway United v Cockhill Celtic, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:45 (Pool 2)

* Monday, March 19: St Mochta's v Drogheda United, Porterstown Road, KO 19:45 (Pool 3)

* Monday, March 26: Bohemians v Cabinteely, Dalymount Park, KO 19:45 (Pool 4)

* Monday, March 26: Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds, KO 19:45 (Pool 3)

* Monday, March 26: Waterford v UCC, RSC, KO 19:45 (Pool 1)

Tuesday, March 27: Athlone Town v UCD, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 19:45 (Pool 4)