Dyche looking at ‘possibles’ not ‘probables’ in tough January window

Sean Dyche remains keen to add to his Burnley squad but admits nothing is imminent in the final week of the January transfer window.

Burnley are yet to make a signing in the current window – a situation which may not change with time running out before the deadline next Thursday.

“It’s forever difficult,” Dyche said. “Possibles, not many probables, at the moment, and that’s just the way it is.

“January is very tough, everyone knows that, we don’t say it just to throw a line out there, I think it just is.”

Burnley face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend – the first of three games in eight days as they travel to Manchester United on Tuesday and host Southampton next weekend.

A recent upturn in form has seen the Clarets move three points clear of the relegation zone, but Dyche would still like to strengthen for the final stretch of the campaign to maintain the competition for places in his side.

He said there was no reason to worry about a lack of activity, but a new face or two could still help.

“Worry is the wrong word, but you’re always aware of it, because we’ve got a big second half of the season that has started and we’ve started it well, but we’ve got to maintain that,” he said.

“You’ve got to push the levels all the time.

“We want the pressure. I wanted to bring in more in the last window. I made that clear to everyone, not because I don’t trust my players or rate them, because I do, but there’s only so much pressure as a manager you can put on players.

“There’s a different kind of healthy pressure which comes with new signings, with capable signings, because I was a player and you look around and think ‘I’ve got to look after myself’.

“That can enhance performances.”

One difference in this transfer window, Dyche said, is that he is under no pressure to sell in order to balance the books.

“We always have to look at outgoings, possibly, if people come in for our players, because there’s a chance because we have some very good players here,” he said.

“We’re not in a position where we have to do that, that’s changed, but we still have to be aware of it, because the club does operate on a working model, year in, year out, window to window, it’s not just stop, stand still, it’s okay now.

“It’s a constant working model, and it’s very difficult.”

“There’s constant interest (in our players), I’ve said to you many times, there’s no direct interest to me, but there’s constant interest.”

