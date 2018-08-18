Dyantyi and Mapimpi star for South Africa against Argentina

Wings Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi bagged a brace apiece as South Africa started their Rugby Championship campaign with a 34-21 win over Argentina.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk sniped home for a fifth score as the Springboks wrapped up the victory late on - but the hosts had trailed 14-10 at the break, suffering an early scare in Durban.

Outside centre Lukhanyo Am and left wing Dyantyi went in for the Springboks early on, but Nicolas Sanchez and Pablo Matera hit back for the visitors.

And fly-half Sanchez's two conversions put the Pumas four points to the good at the break.

After the turnaround the home men took control however, Dyantyi grabbing his second and Mapimpi also crossing twice.

Matias Moroni hit back for the Pumas, only for De Klerk to end the argument late on.

- PA