Dutch police arrest 100 England fans after Amsterdam trouble

One hundred England fans were arrested in Amsterdam on Friday as the national team played Holland.

Jesse Lingard's first international goal secured Gareth Southgate's men a deserved 1-0 friendly win at the Amsterdam ArenA, but the decision to host thousands of England fans in a colourful city led to predictable consequences.

After trouble on Thursday evening, Amsterdam police confirmed that 102 people were detained on Friday, comprising of two Dutch fans and 100 Englishmen.

England fans in the stands show their support during the international friendly match at the Amsterdam ArenA.

The police confirmed that 35 spent the night a cell and 94 were fined, with eight more still being questioned "mainly for violence against the police".

England manager Southgate had urged supporters to behave on the eve of Friday's friendly, but that plea was ignored by those arrested and some of the 5,253 fans in the away end as the Dutch national anthem was booed.

"I heard some of the booing of the anthem which obviously isn't acceptable," the England manger said.

"The rest, that's the first I've heard just outside before (coming into the press conference).

"Without knowing the details... obviously it's not something I want to hear because most of all for us I think our players have represented their country really well tonight with pride and with some style.

"So, anything else that takes away from that performance for them would be a great shame."

The flare-ups in Amsterdam come a year after despicable scenes marred England's friendly against Germany in Dortmund.

The 1-0 defeat in March 2017 led the Football Association to clamp down on boorish behaviour, with lifetime bans from the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) dished out for the first time after two individuals were caught making Nazi gestures.

There were 27 members suspended in total for their behaviour in Dortmund.

The FA will review those caught up in trouble in Amsterdam to see if ESTC members were involved and punish them accordingly.

A number of England fans were expected to have bought tickets in the home end for Friday's friendly - the last away game before the World Cup.

- Digital Desk