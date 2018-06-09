Dustin Johnson shoots 63 to take one-shot lead in Memphis

World number two Dustin Johnson shot a superb second round of 63 to take the halfway lead at the FedEx St Jude Classic on 10 under par.

The 2016 US Open champion made a slow start to his round after beginning on the back nine, wasting an opening birdie with dropped shots at the 12th and 13th holes, but righted the ship with a long birdie putt at the next and picked up another at the par-five 16th.

He holed out from 110 yards for eagle at the first and came within inches of repeating the feat at the next, settling for one of four birdies in a blistering second nine.

🚨 New leader! 🚨@DJohnsonPGA holes-out from 110 yards to tie the lead at -6.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Dw5yNw0XNN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2018

Winning the tournament would take Johnson back ahead of Justin Thomas as world number one going into the US Open and his efforts earned him a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam.

Blaum redeemed a bogey at the first with seven birdies in a 64 and Putnam matched that effort as both seek a first win on the PGA Tour.

First-round leader Seamus Power of Ireland followed up an opening 65 with a 69, including a double bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Two-time Ryder Cup player Brandt Snedeker was three off the lead at seven under, one ahead of Chez Reavie with Brooks Koepka a further shot back.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson was four under after two birdies in his last three holes.

- Press Association