Dustin Johnson regains world number one spot with win at St Jude Classic
Dustin Johnson has regained the world number one spot by winning the St Jude Classic in Memphis.
The 33-year-old climbed back to the top of the world rankings for the first time since May 13, courtesy of his tournament-winning 19 under par score.
Seamus Power finished in a share of 12th place after the Waterford native, who led after the opening round, completed the tournament on six-under par.
Shane Lowry finished on three-under, Padraig Harrington two-over par.
Johnson’s second tournament win of the season tees up the American nicely for the US Open, which starts on June 14.
He won the 2016 edition of the US Open at Oakmont in 2016, and will carry extra momentum into this year’s major at Shinnecock Hills in New York.
Johnson entered the final day in a share of the lead with Andrew Putnam but was quickly handed the initiative when his fellow American made a double-bogey on the first.
He maintained his two-shot lead at the turn and then made birdies on the 13th and 16th before spectacularly holing out from 171 yards on the par-four last for an eagle and a six-shot victory.
JB Holmes finished third at nine under, a shot clear of 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink and Richy Werenski.
- Press Association
