Dusan Tadic leaves Southampton for Ajax

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has agreed to join Dutch side Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

Serbia international Tadic, 29, scored 23 goals in 162 appearances during a four-year spell with Southampton.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee," Saints announced on their official website.

"The transfer, which will be officially completed on July 1, sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight, four years after joining Saints from FC Twente."

Meanwhile, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has agreed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old, who was named both players' and fans' player of the year last season, kept seven clean sheets in 18 Premier League appearances after breaking into the side during the second half of the campaign.

"I'm massively pleased. I had one year left on my current deal and obviously I'm over the moon to sign a new four-year deal," he told southamptonfc.com.

"I think the club is going in the right direction. With the way we finished the season, we can take that into this one and hopefully finish a lot higher up the table."