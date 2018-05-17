Duo’s departure underlines top-flight insecurity

Wednesday’s departures of Sam Allardyce and David Moyes emphasised again that a Premier League manager’s role has never been more precarious.

While the nation’s footballing thoughts were focused on England’s World Cup squad announcement, Everton and West Ham were embarking on searches to fill their respective hot-seats – the 12th and 13th managerial changes since the start of the top-flight campaign.

Crystal Palace sacked Frank de Boer just four games into the season and his reign and Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman left Leicester and Everton respectively in October.

West Ham appointed Moyes to replace Slaven Bilic, West Brom sacked Tony Pulis and Swansea dismissed Paul Clement before Christmas.

January saw Mark Hughes and Marco Silva leave Stoke and Watford respectively, Mauricio Pellegrino left Southampton in March and the following month, Alan Pardew became the second West Brom boss sacked.

Arsene Wenger finally called time on his 22-year Arsenal reign at the season’s end before Allardyce and Moyes followed.

Uncertainty still surrounds the likes of Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Swansea’s Carlos Carvalhal but, defining a season as the period from August 1 one year to May 31 the next, the tally already equals the record set in 2013-14 after a similar end-of-season flurry.

That campaign saw Manchester United and Norwich part company with Moyes and Chris Hughton respectively in April before at the end of the season, Pepe Mel left West Brom and Tottenham sacked Tim Sherwood before luring Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton to replace him.

It was Tottenham’s second change of the season after Sherwood had replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December, with Fulham also changing twice and Sunderland, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Cardiff and Swansea contributing to the total as well.

The 2015-16 season, when Aston Villa sacked Sherwood and Remi Garde, also finished with a bang. Everton’s Roberto Martinez, Manchester United’s Louis van Gaal, Manchester City’s Manuel Pellegrini, Watford’s Quique Sanchez Flores and Chelsea interim boss Guus Hiddink all left their posts in May, some having been announced beforehand, to take the season’s total to 12.

The 2008-09 season, which featured another short-term assignment for Hiddink at Stamford Bridge, and the final season of a 22-team Premier League in 1994-95 each saw 11 managers fall.

