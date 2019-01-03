Dundalk's Dylan Connolly signs for Wimbledon

Dylan Connolly has left double-winners Dundalk for League One strugglers, AFC Wimbledon.

The winger made 51 appearances in his two seasons at the Oriel Park club, helping them to league and cup success in 2018.

Connolly leaves for an undisclosed fee, and joins a Wimbledon side bottom of League One and five-points from safety.

Speaking to afcwimbledon.co.uk about signing the 23-year-old, Wally Downes said: "Dylan epitomises what I think the club has been founded on, an appetite for success through hard work and endeavour.

“He has the raw skills and desire, and we are going to give young players like Dylan the opportunity to enhance us as a club and offer them a chance to fulfil their potential.”