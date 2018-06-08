Dundalk reclaim top spot with win over Limerick

Dundalk reclaimed the top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Patrick Hoban scored a hat-trick as the Lilywhites earned a 4 - 0 victory over Limerick.

Patrick Hoban celebrates . Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The victory moves them two points clear of Cork City, who do not take to the field until tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, Derry City climbed up to fourth in the division following tonight's results.

The Candystripes made the most of St Patrick's Athletic's 2 - 0 defeat to Waterford, as they beat Bohemians 2 - 1 away from home.

Digital Desk