Dundalk re-sign Patrick McEleney and add First Division's top-scorer to their squad

Dundalk have announced a double-boost to their squad following their last-gasp victory over title rivals Cork City.

The Lilywhites have re-signed star midfielder Patrick McEleney from Oldham Athletic on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

McEleney left for the League One club last January and played nine games, scoring once, as the Latics were relegated on the final day of the season.

The 25-year-old scored a number of spectacular goals during his two years in Dundalk, in which time he won the League and was part of their run to the Europa League group stages.

"I am buzzing to finally get the deal done. It was a long process but it’s great to be back at the Club," said McEleney.

"I am happy to be back here and I enjoyed my first spell here so to be back is great.

"I can’t wait just to get back playing for the side again. I have been keeping an eye on things since I left and they are going well here. Hopefully I can add to that.”

The table-toppers have also signed First Division top-scorer Georgie Kelly from UCD.

The Donegal-native has scored 14 goals for the students this year and joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

"I am very happy to have signed for Dundalk," said the 21-year-old.

"This will be my first real go at Premier Division football. I have spent most of the time in the First Division with UCD so this will be a new experience for me.

"It is one I am looking forward to though. I am here to do the best that I can. Pat Hoban has been flying and there’s a lot of goals in the team already. I want to bring my own form to that and score as many as I can."