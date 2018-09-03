Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath called up for Republic of Ireland U21s

Republic of Ireland U21 Head Coach Noel King has named an 18-player squad for the U21 European Championship qualifiers against Kosovo and Germany.

The U21s travel to Kosovo tomorrow for the qualifying match in Mitrovica on Friday with kick-off at 6pm Irish time.

They then face Germany on Tuesday, September 11, at Tallaght Stadium at 6pm.

Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath has been called into the squad following his impressive form for the Lilywhites in the SSE Airtricity League.

Leeds United's Connor Shaughnessy is recalled to the squad and Everton's Harry Charsley also comes back into the squad after he was ruled out of the Azerbaijan victory through injury.

The Hale brothers, Ronan and Rory, who both scored in the 3-1 win over Iceland in March also keep their place in the squad as Noel King's side look to qualify for next year's U21 European Championships.

Yeovil Town defender Shaun Donnellan has been ruled out of through injury whilst QPR winger Olamide Shodipo is also sidelined.

Ireland are currently second in Group Five behind Germany in top spot having played one game less. Kosovo are in third.

Noel King said: "The players are really looking forward to the week ahead and the squad are excited about the fixtures. They've got ourselves into a great position going into the games and they'll look to secure more crucial points in these next two games.

"I'd like to welcome Jamie McGrath into the U21 squad for the first time. He's a player I've been watching for some time and has really impressed for Dundalk this season. It's also great to have Harry Charsley back in the squad after injury.

"The group are missing a few players, the likes of Connor Dimaio, Olamide Shodipo and Shaun Donnellan so the group will have to come together and work hard during the week to get the results we need."

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United, loan Macclesfield Town), Liam Bossin (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Danny Kane (Cork City FC, loan AFC Fylde), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City, loan Mansfield United), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Connor Shaughnessy (Leeds United), Ryan Delaney (Rochdale), Corey Whelan (Liverpool, loan Crewe Alexandra).

Midfielders: Jake Mulraney (Hearts), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk), Ryan Manning (QPR, loan Rotherham United), Harry Charsley (Everton), Josh Cullen (West Ham United, loan Charlton Athletic), Rory Hale (Derry City).

Forwards: Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Joe Quigley (Maidstone), Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town), Ronan Hale (Birmingham City, loan Derry City).