Dundalk earns first President's Cup win since 2015 with Cork City defeat

Cork City 1 - 2 Dundalk

First-half goals from Dane Massey and Patrick Hoban earned Dundalk a first President’s Cup win since 2015 as the Lilywhites beat Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Last year’s double winners, fielding the same starting 11 as that which beat City in the FAI Cup in November, were far superior in the first half as Michael Duffy shone. The winger was narrowly wide with a free kick and then provided a corner which led to Hoban heading the ball off the post.

Dundalk's Patrick McEleney and James Tilley of Cork. Picture: ©INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

When the lead goal came on 35, it was from another Duffy corner, Massey rising unmarked to head to the net, and the lead was doubled in injury time. Again, Duffy was the creator, having been found by Chris Shields, with his cross converted by Hoban’s glancing header.

The home side were much-improved on the resumption, with the guile of new signing Dáire O’Connor providing their main threat. The former UCD man was fouled for a free kick 25 yards out on 65 and it was Kevin O’Connor, re-signed on loan from Preston North End and just on the field, who curled the ball to the top corner.

However, despite strong pressure from City, the second goal remained elusive, with Conor McCarthy coming closest from a James Tilley corner.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack (K O’Connor 62), Morrissey; D O’Connor, Buckley, Tilley; Cummins.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields, Benson (Jarvis 90); Mountney, McEleney (Murray 68), Duffy; Hoban (G Kelly 83).

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).