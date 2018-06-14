Dundalk defender scoops player of the month award

Dundalk centre-back Sean Hoare has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for May.

It is the first time Hoare has won the monthly award and it makes it back-to-back successes for the Lilywhites after winger Michael Duffy collected April's accolade.

The Dubliner was key for Stephen Kenny’s men during the month and, as well as helping to keep clean sheets in three games, Hoare also scored against Bohemians and put in some commanding performances at both centre back and right full.

‘It’s not really a regular occurrence for a defender to win so it’s a good achievement,’ he said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to face Derry City

"Last year was a bit of a transition for me, I knew it was going to be tough coming to Dundalk and with the success they had I knew I was never going to walk straight into the team.

‘It was tough, I had a few niggling injuries but this year I’ve established myself in the team and when I’m fit I’m playing. That’s all you want and for a team like Dundalk it’s great.’

In winning the award, Hoare saw off competition from teammate Duffy, who finished second in the voting, and third-placed Graham Burke who plays his final game for Shamrock Rovers tomorrow before joining Preston North End.