Dundalk can take big step towards league title this evening

A fourth SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in five years will be all-but secured by Dundalk with three points tonight.

Stephen Kenny's side welcome Derry City to Oriel Park.

A win will move the Lilywhites 12-points clear of second-placed Cork City with four games to play and a healthy goal difference to their name.

Kick off at Oriel is at 8.

