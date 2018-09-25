Dundalk can take big step towards league title this evening
A fourth SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in five years will be all-but secured by Dundalk with three points tonight.
Stephen Kenny's side welcome Derry City to Oriel Park.
A win will move the Lilywhites 12-points clear of second-placed Cork City with four games to play and a healthy goal difference to their name.
Kick off at Oriel is at 8.
