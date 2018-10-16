Dublin's Paul Mannion predicts ‘complete chaos’ with rule changes

By Paul Keane

All-Star Dublin forward Paul Mannion has claimed that the GAA’s proposed rule changes are “a really bad idea” and that the sin-bin suggestion could lead to “complete chaos”.

The speedy forward, a key member of Jim Gavin’s four-in-a-row team, didn’t mince his words when responding to the five proposals for change.

He said the only one he’d possibly endorse is the idea of an offensive mark, to reward clean catches close to goal.

But the county finalist with Kilmacud Crokes claimed that the rest are unnecessary and could even harm the game.

“I personally think they are a really bad idea, to be honest,” said Mannion.

I completely understand they are only proposals and just suggestions, so we won’t know until a few of them are trialled, but my initial thoughts were just that they were pretty bad ideas.

“I don’t know how much thought went into them or was there any kind of consultation process, but I just don’t see what they are trying to achieve or what it’s going to do.

"It is going to change the game in so many ways, if they were all introduced. Now I know it’s unlikely they’d they’d all be implemented but it would just be a completely different game if all those were brought in. I’d be completely against them, to be honest.”

The proposals are; a limit of three consecutive hand passes, that sideline kicks travel forward, an offensive mark, the return of the sin-bin and a recommendation that kick-outs travel past the 45 metre line.

Mannion said that it would affect their training in early 2019 if one set of rules was in place for the league and another set for the Championship.

“It probably takes a little bit away from your preparations in the League if you know that whatever happens, you’re going to be going back to the old rules afterwards,” said Mannion.

Mannion, in line for back to back All-Stars, is particularly concerned about the sin-bin rule which states that a player wouldn’t be red carded until his third booking.

I wouldn’t agree with that now myself,” he said. “Unless then they start giving out yellow cards more frequently, I’d imagine that would have to be the case if you’re going to need three yellow cards to get sent off. Again, it could just turn the game into complete chaos with fouling and this kind of thing.

Meanwhile, former Dublin hurler Simon Lambert said he was hurt by Pat Gilroy’s decision not to even offer him a trial this year.

Lambert was cut from the Dublin panel by Ger Cunningham in late 2015 and was then overlooked by Gilroy this year.

The county finalist with Ballyboden St Enda’s said: “I’ll be honest, it hurt me. That was a year ago, I was 28, you feel you’re coming to the peak of your career, you think you have something to give.

“I heard numbers like 65 or 70 lads that were brought out. And you’re kind of going, ‘Jeez, am I not in the top 70 in Dublin? I’m going from playing for Dublin to not being in the top 70’.”

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.

Club GAA podcast: Division envy in Cork, what's driving Na Piarsaigh, Clifford v Geaney and Ennistymon joy