Dubliner Kellie Harrington wins gold in New Delhi

Ireland's Kellie Harrington has won lightweight gold at the women's world boxing championships in New Delhi.

The Dubliner has beaten Thai southpaw Sudaporn Seesondee on a split decision.

Harrington previously won silver at the 2016 World Championship in Kazakhstan.

"These results are a tribute to your hard work, commitment and dedication to reach the highest levels in your sport," said Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Kellie at the launch of the National Sports Policy in her own backyard in Sheriff St earlier this year and I am delighted to see all her hard work has paid off this week.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has confirmed he will host a civic reception for World Boxing Champion Kellie Harrington.

It is not yet known when Harrington will arrive home, but the red carpet will be rolled out for the 28-year-old.

Lord Mayor Nial Ring says there's a sense of elation in the North Inner City.

"My thoughts on it are that we'll have it in the North Inner City, maybe on Sean McDermott Street, it's very close to where she's from," he said.

"I know it's victory for Ireland and for Dublin but she's a North Inner City girl and I think the North Inner City is the place to have the civic reception.

It's a wonderful achievement by her and a great inspiration and I've been around the North Inner City this morning and the place is actually buzzing with excitement.

Digital Desk