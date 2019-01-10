Dublin to play two 'double-header' fixtures at Croke Park

Lidl National League Division 1 champions Dublin will play two glamour 2019 regulation fixtures at Croke Park.

These games will serve as curtain-raisers and ‘double-headers’ alongside Dublin’s male counterparts at the Drumcondra venue.

Dublin, who are also the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, will open the defence of their Lidl NFL Division 1 crown with a fixture at Croke Park against Donegal on Saturday, February 2, at 5pm.

This game will be followed by the meeting of Dublin and Galway in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League at 7pm.

On Saturday, February 23, Dublin will take on old rivals Mayo in the Lidl NFL at Croke Park, again with a 5pm throw-in time.

This game will be a repeat of the 2018 Lidl NFL Division 1 final at Parnell Park, which Dublin won to secure a first ever top-flight title.

Following this latest meeting on February 23, the Dublin and Mayo men’s teams will play in the Allianz NFL at 7pm.

Last February, Dublin and Mayo were also involved in a ‘double-header’ at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar, with both games screened LIVE by eir sport.