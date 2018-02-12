Dublin suffer Bernard Brogan injury blow

Former footballer of the year Bernard Brogan could be sidelined until 2019.

The veteran Dublin forward is said to have torn his cruciate knee ligament.

The five time All-Ireland winner was due to start Saturday's Allianz League win over Donegal, but was a late withdrawal, having suffered the injury in training.

Their Leinster championship starts against the winners of Offaly and Wicklow on May 27.
