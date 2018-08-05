Dublin sign off on Super 8s campaign in style with win over Roscommon

Dublin 4-24 - 2-16 Roscommon

Paul Keane

Jim Gavin dug deep into his all-conquering Dublin panel with impressive consequences as the three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners signed off on their Super 8s campaign in style.

Eoghan O'Gara scores a goal under pressure from David Murray and Darra Pettit of Roscommon. ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Gavin handed opportunities to fringe and rookie players with their place in next Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final against Galway already secured.

Cormac Costello and Eoghan O'Gara took their chances in attack, shooting 0-9 and 2-2 tallies respectively, though it was a man who played just four minutes, Bernard Brogan, that raised the biggest cheer of all.

Less than six months after cruciate knee ligament surgery the former Footballer of the Year came on briefly as a blood substitute late in the 14-point win.

It gives him a fighting chance of featuring at some stage against Galway in six days though competition for places is clearly intense.

Paul Flynn also scored 1-3 while Conor McHugh, Paddy Small and Schutte all got on the score-sheet after coming on as subs.

The big downside for the three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners was the 2-16 they conceded.

Dublin, typically, jumped onto the front foot and were in a strong position at the break when they led by 2-12 to 0-7.

Boss Gavin made three changes from the official team sheet with late call ups for Jack McCaffrey, Colm Basquel and John Small.

McCaffrey replaced James McCarthy in the half-back line and Basquel came into the half-forwards for Niall Scully.

Small's inclusion came at midfield and freed Flynn, wearing number eight, to play in the half-forward line from where he impressed.

Flynn kicked a couple of wides before blasting in a goal in the 21st minute that surged Dublin 1-7 to 0-4 ahead after a bright start.

Flynn turned creator in the 32nd minute when he fed Michael Darragh Macauley for a second goal that put the Leinster champions 2-11 to 0-5 ahead.

Costello added a point before the break and two more immediately after it before O'Gara slammed in a third goal for Dublin in the 41st minute.

There was a fourth goal for Dublin, and O'Gara's second, 10 minutes later when the big Templeogue Synge Street man fetched expertly and blasted in from close range.

Gavin ran in all six of his substitutes by the 60th minute and handed chances to fringe players including Conor Mulally.

Brogan's introduction was an emotional moment though Gavin was more concerned on the sideline with the late Roscommon surge which resulted in a flurry of scores.

The Connacht finalists hit six of the game's last eight points and fired second-half goals through Gary Patterson and sub Donie Smith to give their supporters some cheer.

A strong performance overall from the lads, commiserations to @RoscommonGAA. Next up, the All-Ireland Semi-Finals! 💯 #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/OsRV50aIeZ — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 5, 2018

Scorers for Dublin: C. Costello (0-9, 2 frees, 1 45); E. O'Gara (2-2); P. Flynn (1-3); M.D. Macauley (1-0); K. Mc Manamon (0-3, 2 frees); C. McHugh (0-2); J. Small, P. Andrews, P. Small, M. Schutte and P. McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: D. Smith (1-3, 1 45); D. Murtagh (0-6, 2 frees); G. Patterson (1-0); P. Kelly and C. Lennon (0-2 each); C. Murtagh (1 free), C. Devaney and N. Kilroy (0-1 each).

Dublin: S. Cluxton (C); P. McMahon, C. O'Sullivan, M. Fitzsimons; E. Lowndes, D. Daly, J. McCaffrey; J. Small, M.D. Macauley; P. Flynn, K. McManamon, C. Basquel; C. Costello, E. O'Gara, P. Andrews.

Subs: C Mulally for O'Sullivan (h/t); J. McCarthy for McCaffrey (h/t); P. Small for Costello (47); M. Schutte for J. Small (47); C. McHugh for O'Gara (53); A. McGowan for Daly (60); B. Brogan for Schutte (62-66).

Roscommon: J. Fetherston; D. Murray, P. Domican, N. McInerney; J. McManus, D. Pettit, R. Timothy; T. O'Rourke, E. Smith; N. Kilroy, C. Murtagh, C. Devaney (C); D. Murtagh, B. Stack, C. Lennon.

Subs: P. Kelly for Kilroy (h/t); G. Patterson for Timothy (h/t); I. Kilbride for Domican (49); D. Smith for Stack (49); C. Cregg for C. Murtagh (56); S. McDermott for McManus (66).

Referee: C. Reilly (Meath).