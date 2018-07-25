Dublin set for Saturday showdown as GAA confirm semi-final dates and times

Dublin will continue the defence of the Sam Maguire with a Saturday evening semi-final on August 11.

Their game with either Galway, Monaghan or Kerry will be played at Croke Park with a 5pm start.

The other semi-final will take place the following day at 3.30pm.

That will be between Galway or Monaghan to face either Tyrone or Donegal.

A draw with the Tribesmen in their final Super 8 game would be enough for Monaghan to reach the last four for the first time in 30 years.

Digital Desk