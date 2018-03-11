Dublin see off Laois with 15 points to spare to advance to quarter-finals

Dublin 3-23 - Laois 0-17: Dublin led throughout as Pat Gilroy's charges booked a home date with Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals, finishing with 15 points to spare against Laois at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The visitors, who are still without their Cuala contingent gave a very impressive display, and powered to a 1-10 to 0-2 lead after just 20 minutes.

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin in action against James Ryan of Laois. Picture: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Dublin's half-back line also showed very well in the opening stages, while the Metropolitians were also hugely dominant in terms of winning possession from Enda Rowland's puck-out's.

Donal Burke and Ronan Hayes were the stars for Dublin, with a combined 2-15, but it was Tipperary native Ryan O'Dwyer who grabbed the opening goal after 20 minutes.

Laois's points during that spell came from Cha Dwyer and Neil Foyle, and while the hosts struggled to get scores, they continued to battle hard.

Rowland puled off a fine save between the posts before Ross King grabbed a point.

Laois also had a goal opportunity, but Mark Kavanagh's effort failed to find the net, after the outrushing Alan Nolanpulled off a save.

Burke and Johnny McCaffrey further extended Dublin's lead, but Laois ralled with Foyle, Dwyer and Paddy Purcell on target.

However, Dublin responded well before the break, and finished well to take a 1-15 to 0-6 interval lead.

PJ Scully worked hard for Laois from play and frees, but Dublin always looked likely winners with corner-forward Hayes grabbing two late goals on the way to a well deserved 15-point win.

Laois now face a relegation battle with Antrim in a bid to stay in Division 1B next year.

Scorers for Dublin - Donal Burke 0-11 (0-7 frees, 0-1 65), Ronan Hayes 2-4, Ryan O'Dwyer 1-1, Fiontán Mac Gib 0-2, John McCaffrey, Cian McBride, Conal Keaney, Danny Sutcliffe, Paul Ryan 0-1 each

Scorers for Laois - PJ Scully 0-6 (0-4 frees), Ross King (0-2 frees), Cha Dwyer 0-3 each, Neil Foyle 0-2, Ben Conroy, Enda Rowland (free), Paddy Purcell 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Bill O'Carroll, Eoghan O'Donnell; Shane Barrett, Chris Crummey, John McCaffrey; Cillian Costello, Fiontán Mac Gib; Donal Burke, Conal Keaney, Danny Sutcliffe; Ronan Hayes, Ryan O'Dwyer, Paul Winters. Subs: James Madden for Barrett (half time, inj), Cian O'Sullivan for O'Dwyer (48 mins), Paul Ryan for Winters (58 mins), Rian McBride for Keaney (63 mins), Cian McBride for Costello (66 mins).

LAOIS: Enda Rowland; Joe Phelan, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Padraig Lawlor, Matthew Whelan, Eric Killeen; Patrick Purcell, James Ryan; Ben Conroy, Cha Dwyer, Willie Dunphy; Ross King, Neil Foyle, Mark Kavanagh. Subs: Colm Stapleton for Cleere (21 mins, inj), PJ Scully for Kavanagh (34 mins), Cian Taylor for Killeen (34 mins), Conor Phelan for J Phelan (70 mins), Eanna Lyons for Purcell (70 mins)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)