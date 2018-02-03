Dublin remain unbeaten with five points to spare against Tyrone

Dublin 2-13

Tyrone 1-11

by Cóilín Duffy

Dublin maintained their unbeaten start to the Allianz Football League, staging a strong second half display to have five points to spare in this Division 1 clash at Healy Park, Omagh.

The visitors were down to 14 men from the 45th minute, after Niall Scully was sent off, but they just held Tyrone to four points in the second half - all in the closing 10 minutes.

Tyrone started strongly, but Dublin slowly crept into this game, taking the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute, thanks to a Brian Fenton score, and never looking back.

Dublin were handed a numerical disadvantage soonafter, with Scully dismissed after picking up a second yellow card.

However, Jim Gavin's side grew in confident, with Tyrone amassing some bad wides, and Stephen Cluxton also denying Connor McAliskey of a goal chance.

The hosts failed to score from the 38th minute until the 63rd minute, but Dublin also found scores hard to comeby, however the Metropolitans got them when it mattered most.