Dublin GAA fans the least liked supporters in the country

Dublin GAA fans have been labelled the most disliked supporters in the country.

A new survey by Lottoland shows 39% of adults think Dublin has the least likeable fans.

Cork's Rebels are a long way behind in second place at 7%, closely followed by the Kingdoms fans in Kerry on 6%.

While Mayo and Kilkenny supporters round off the top five, both on 5%.

Dublin supporters are least liked by people from Connacht and Ulster, whilst Cork’s fans are least liked by everybody else living in Munster.

The Dubs are pretty cheesed off with the Kerry and Mayo fans, who both feature as their least likeable choice.

"There’s no prouder nation when our sports teams, artists or business people are enjoying success on the global stage but strip it back and we just love a bit of good old fashioned local begrudgery," said Lottoland's Graham Ross.

