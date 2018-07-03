Dublin footballers fail to reach Leinster minor semi-final after tonight's results

Dublin have missed out on a place in the semi finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship.

Dublin were 5-19 to 1-9 winners against Westmeath, but miss out on the last four, with Meath and Wicklow progressing.

The Garden County defeated the Royals 1-10 to 1-8, with both sides going through.

In Group 2, Kildare and Laois have advanced to the semi finals.

Kildare booked their place with a 1-18 to 0-12 win against Longford, a result which sees Laois follow them to the last four.

Carlow finished bottom of that group, losing 1-11 to 1-10 against Wexford.