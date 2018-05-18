Dublin born woman makes history with Everest summit, Cork man just misses out

You might not have heard but on Wednesday a Dublin born climber called Louise McEvoy reached the summit of Everest to become the first Dublin woman to summit via the Nepal side of the mountain.

In a tweet that has gone largely unnoticed the Irish Seven Summits group confirmed the news.

Today the same account revealed Louise was safely back at base camp.

Unfortunately Louise's fellow Irish climbers, Dubliner Paul Greenan and Cork man Denis O'Brien had to call a halt to their summit attempts.

Cork climber Denis O'Brien was hoping to be the first Cork person to summit in the last 11 years.

Denis O'Brien on Ben Nevis

In an interview with Paul Devanney, a co founder of Irish seven summits, before attempting the summit Louise described herself as 98.7% Irish despite leaving Swords at the age of four to move to Canada.

In the interview, which you can read in Paul Devanney's blog here, Louise revealed she was looking forward to experiencing the mountain irrespecive of achieving the summit.

Denis O'Brien, Louise McEvoy and EBC tracker Stephen Cullen in Kathamndu last month. Picture: Irish Seven Summits / Paul Devaney

By the 2017 spring season, Everest had been successfully climbed by only 40 different people from Ireland.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Everest, Louise McEvoy, Denis O'Brien, Mountaineering

 

