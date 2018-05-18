Dublin born woman makes history with Everest summit, Cork man just misses out

You might not have heard but on Wednesday a Dublin born climber called Louise McEvoy reached the summit of Everest to become the first Dublin woman to summit via the Nepal side of the mountain.

In a tweet that has gone largely unnoticed the Irish Seven Summits group confirmed the news.

Summit success!!! Dublin born Louise McEvoy reached the summit of Everest overnight becoming the first Dublin woman to summit via Nepal side. Massive congrats Louise. Safe journey back to BC. #everest2018 — Irish Seven Summits ☘️ (@Irish7Summits) May 16, 2018

Today the same account revealed Louise was safely back at base camp.

Happy Friday. Louise McEvoy is back safely at Base Camp. Unfortunately Paul Greenan had to halt his attempt due to Pneumonia. So all Irish climbs on Everest are now concluded. Here is your Everest graphic for today showing nationality of all summits of Everest since 1953. pic.twitter.com/zfS02S5olF — Irish Seven Summits ☘️ (@Irish7Summits) May 18, 2018

Unfortunately Louise's fellow Irish climbers, Dubliner Paul Greenan and Cork man Denis O'Brien had to call a halt to their summit attempts.

Everest update: Dublin born Louise McEvoy heads for summit tonight!!! Dubliner Paul Greenan retreated to EBC to treat a cough so that he can head back up for another push. Corkman Denis O'Brien has stopped his attempt after making a very tough but sensible/understandable decision — Irish Seven Summits ☘️ (@Irish7Summits) May 15, 2018

Cork climber Denis O'Brien was hoping to be the first Cork person to summit in the last 11 years.

Denis O'Brien on Ben Nevis

In an interview with Paul Devanney, a co founder of Irish seven summits, before attempting the summit Louise described herself as 98.7% Irish despite leaving Swords at the age of four to move to Canada.

In the interview, which you can read in Paul Devanney's blog here, Louise revealed she was looking forward to experiencing the mountain irrespecive of achieving the summit.

Denis O'Brien, Louise McEvoy and EBC tracker Stephen Cullen in Kathamndu last month. Picture: Irish Seven Summits / Paul Devaney

By the 2017 spring season, Everest had been successfully climbed by only 40 different people from Ireland.

- Digital Desk