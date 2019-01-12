Dublin beat Meath in shootout to book O'Byrne Cup final place
12/01/2019 - 21:33:00
Dublin won 3-1 on penalties
Dublin will compete for even more silverware when they take on Westmeath in the O'Byrne Cup final after defeating rivals Meath in a penalty shootout.
The game finished level 1-12 apiece at the end of 70 minutes but the All-Ireland champions, managed for the night by Paul Clake, secured a final berth with the shootout win.
This was the second shootout in as many weeks after Mayo beat Leitrim 4-1 after their FBD League clash ended level last Sunday.
O'Byrne Cup Semi-final: miss for Meath— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 12, 2019
Penalties -
Meath: ❌❌✔❌
Dublin: ✔✔✔#UpTheDubs
Minus a whole host of regular names, Ryan Basquel top-scored for the winners for the winners with 0-4.
Robert McDaid of Ballyboden St-Enda’s got their goal in regular time, while Graham Reilly raised Meath's in the first half.
Dublin go into the final against an in-form Westmeath outfit, who impressed in their 12-point win over Longford on Saturday afternoon.
