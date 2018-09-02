Dublin aiming for fourth All-Ireland title in a row in final with Tyrone

Dublin will be aiming to become just the third county to claim four All-Ireland Senior Football titles in a row this afternoon.

Standing in their way is a Tyrone side who have reached the decider for the first time since 2008.

Ahead of the encounter, Dubs defender Jonny Cooper believes the team as a whole have worked hard to be able to cover potential mistakes made during a game.

Jonny Cooper

"From what I see and what I've experienced, the hard work has been put in behind the scenes to allow us to be in that particular position," he said.

"The work, deliberate work, that goes on behind the scenes is probably something that gets us into that position."

Jim Gavin has named an unchanged side for the clash, which means Cian O'Sullivan has been passed fit to start.

Meanwhile, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has brought Mark Bradley into the full-forward line in place of Lee Brennan.

Harte admits his players have a big challenge ahead of them to dethrone Dublin.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30.

