Dubai-bound Yohan Cabaye wanted ‘different challenge’, says Crystal Palace chairman Parish

Yohan Cabaye chose to leave Crystal Palace to join Dubai-based Al Nasr in the pursuit of a “different challenge”.

The midfielder, 32, has decided against extending the three-year contract that expired on July 1 in order to move to the United Arab Emirates, where he has committed to play for two years.

Palace had hoped to retain him, having made him their then club-record signing when recruiting him from Paris St Germain for £10m in 2015, but their chairman Steve Parish told the club’s official website: “I spoke to Yohan and he explained he wanted a different challenge.

“We wish him all the best and thank him for his time at Palace. We had some great moments together and he will always be welcome back.”

Cabaye said on Instagram: “First of all, I would like to say thank you to everyone involve at the @cpfc family.

“You’ve been amazing with me since day 1 and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside you. You will always be special to me and I’ll never forget my time at selhurst. Huge thank you to the fans also, if we are still in the prem, it’s also because of your support! So thank you, I gonna miss you and I wish you all the best this season. Now I’m a @alnasr_sc player and I’m excited to start my new chapter.”

