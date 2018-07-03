'Dreaded knee' leaves Cork footballers without Colm O'Neill for Tyrone clash

The Cork footballers will be without Colm O’Neill and Peter Kelleher for this Saturday’s fourth-round qualifier against Tyrone.

Colm O’Neill’s knee, the same one which required surgery following the county’s Munster semi-final win over Tipperary, continues to give him trouble and so the Ballyclough forward has been ruled out of this weekend’s game in Portlaoise.

Colm O'Neill in action for Cork.

The 29-year old, despite a very limited build-up, was introduced with 11 minutes to go in the Munster final hammering to Kerry and would certainly have bolstered Cork’s forward options was he fit for the Tyrone game.

Peter Kelleher, another player sprung from the bench last time out against Kerry, injured his ankle when playing club championship last week.

“It is unfortunate for both players,” said Cork selector Ciarán O’Sullivan.

For Colm, it is the dreaded knee once again. He has worked so hard, not alone this year, but in the last however many years since he first incurred knee trouble. He suffered a minor setback last week and so won't make Saturday's game.

Seán Powter, who has not featured since damaging his hamstring on the opening weekend of league action in late January, confirmed last week that his inter-county season, because of injury, was over.