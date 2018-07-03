'Dreaded knee' leaves Cork footballers without Colm O'Neill for Tyrone clash
The Cork footballers will be without Colm O’Neill and Peter Kelleher for this Saturday’s fourth-round qualifier against Tyrone.
Colm O’Neill’s knee, the same one which required surgery following the county’s Munster semi-final win over Tipperary, continues to give him trouble and so the Ballyclough forward has been ruled out of this weekend’s game in Portlaoise.
The 29-year old, despite a very limited build-up, was introduced with 11 minutes to go in the Munster final hammering to Kerry and would certainly have bolstered Cork’s forward options was he fit for the Tyrone game.
Peter Kelleher, another player sprung from the bench last time out against Kerry, injured his ankle when playing club championship last week.
“It is unfortunate for both players,” said Cork selector Ciarán O’Sullivan.
Seán Powter, who has not featured since damaging his hamstring on the opening weekend of league action in late January, confirmed last week that his inter-county season, because of injury, was over.
