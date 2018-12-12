Dragons part company with Bernard Jackman

Dragons have announced that Bernard Jackman will leave his post at the region with immediate effect.

Former Ireland international hooker Jackman was appointed by the region in June 2017 so was not even halfway through his three-year contract at the Welsh region, but has paid the price for their shocking form this season.

His first year at Rodney Parade saw him inherit a struggling squad and he was unable to sign the players he wanted as his team won just two games in the Guinness PRO14.

Many were happy to give Jackman a clean slate to work with for the 2018-19 campaign and he added British & Irish Lion Ross Moriarty and Wales internationals Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis and Rhodri Williams to his squad. Results have failed to improve despite those acquisitions.

The Dragons have won just three of 10 games in the PRO14 to date with Jackman unable to stop the rot which has left the Newport-based region second bottom of Conference B with the second worst points difference in the competition.

According to the Irish Examiner, Former Northampton boss Jim Mallinder is one of the early names being linked as Jackman’s successor.

Dragons Chairman, David Buttress said: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bernard Jackman for his dedication and hard work in his role as Head Coach.

“Bernard has demonstrated his passion and commitment, day-in, day-out on the training field and away from first team affairs he has been an asset to the Dragons in helping promote our brand and rugby development at all ages throughout the region.

“Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to create future success on the pitch. Ambition and winning are at the heart of what we want to deliver for our loyal and dedicated supporters and we believe this change will move the region forward.

“The search for a new Head Coach is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner.”

Bernard Jackman said: “I would like to thank the WRU and the board for the opportunity at the Dragons and I believe that there is a bright future for the region. I am grateful to the back room staff and the players for all their efforts and I wish them every success on and off the field.”

Forwards Coach Ceri Jones will take control of team affairs on an interim basis supported by the rest of the existing coaching team as the Dragons travel to France to face ASM Clermont Auvergne this Saturday.

