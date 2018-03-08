Douvan and Faugheen in 'great form' as Cheltenham approaches

Douvan and Faugheen were reported in "great form" after working on Thursday as the countdown to the Cheltenham Festival gathers pace.

The Willie Mullins-trained stars are expected to feature in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Unibet Champion Hurdle respectively, although both have questions to answer.

Douvan has not run since suffering a shock defeat in last year's Champion Chase, in which he picked up an injury, while Faugheen was last seen finishing second to Supasundae in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Speaking after riding a winner at Thurles, Mullins' son and assistant Patrick said: "Douvan and Faugheen are both in great form and both worked great this morning and it's all systems go.

"Min is in the Champion Chase and Un De Sceaux is in the Ryanair, so I don't know about (race plans for) Douvan, but he's in great form."

Mullins also had news of Hollowgraphic, who was a notable absentee from the confirmations for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

He said: "Hollowgraphic was doing a bit of work and pulled a muscle, so it was bad timing and not a long-term thing. I've no idea what I might ride in the race yet."