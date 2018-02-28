Doubt over Hurling League final as GAA wait until Friday to decide if games will go ahead
The GAA will wait until Friday to make a decision on whether this weekend's League games will go ahead.
There's a full round of fixtures slated for the Football League across Saturday and Sunday.
The final round of group games in the hurling league are set to be played on Sunday.
If they're called off it could prove problematic, with no free weekends between now and the slated hurling final date of March 24.
- Digital desk
